Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Grace's Home of Heroes

June 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $3,000 donation to Grace's Home for Heroes on Saturday night.

"Grace's Home of Heroes is grateful to be in a position to support our veterans," Executive Director and Founder Amber Travis said. "Our veterans and their families have bravely served our country, and the least we can do is offer assistance in any capacity they need. We are extremely thankful to receive a Heart of a Shucker donation so we can continue to serve those who have served our country."

The donation was announced on Saturday night prior to the Shuckers game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

"We're thrilled to make this donation to Grace's Home of Heroes," Shuckers Community Relations Manager, David Blackwell said. "When I heard Amber's story I knew we had to support her and her foundation's purpose. She's incredibly passionate about Mississippi's veterans and we hope this helps her to continue doing the great things she is already doing for them. This is a special group of people and we're excited to see them grow!"

