Biscuits Sweep Doubleheader from M-Braves on Saturday Night

June 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits won both games of Saturday night's doubleheader over the Mississippi Braves and clinched the series, taking four of the first five contests. The Biscuits plated two runs in the sixth inning to win game one, 2-1 and tossed a two-hit shutout for a 5-0 win in the nightcap.

In game one, Luis De Avila (L, 0-7) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and logged a quality start in the loss. Willie Vasquez hit a one-out double in the fifth inning to give Montgomery (29-21) their first hit of the night.

The M-Braves (23-27) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Yolbert Sanchez and Tyler Tolve hit back-to-back singles, and Keshawn Ogans brought home the run with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Biscuits got to De Avila in the sixth, tying and eventually taking the lead for good. Carson Williams opened the sixth with a single, then Dominic Keegan smacked an RBI double down the right field line to score Williams. Two batters later, Kenny Piper doubled home Keegan to give them the lead.

De Avila gave up two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Austin Smith made his first appearance in an M-Braves game since last April and tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

Cal Conley ran his hitting streak to 10 games after a 2-for-3 game.

In the nightcap, Drew Parrish (L, 4-4) gave up a leadoff single in the top of the first inning but retired the next 11 batters, six via strikeout. The Biscuits broke through against Parrish in the fifth inning. Keegan led off with a triple to left, and then Nick Schnell and Vasquez hit back-to-back home runs to make it 3-0.

Over 5.0 innings, Parrish gave up three runs on five hits, matching a season-high with seven strikeouts and no walks.

The Biscuits tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh against M-Braves reliever Anthony Vizcaya, creating the 5-0 advantage.

The M-Braves and Biscuits will wrap up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. First pitch is set for 2:05 pm with LHP Jake McSteen (1-0, 3.54) starting for Mississippi opposite RHP Logan Workman (2-2, 3.67) for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

