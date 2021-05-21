Yerzy's Return Spoiled by Canadians 2-1 Victory

HILLSBORO, ORE. - The Hillsboro Hops were defeated by the Vancouver Canadians 2-1. The Canadians have now won the first three games of the series and eight consecutive. Hops manager Vince Harrison looked to Andy Yerzy and Tristin English to spark the recent offensive struggles of his club. Yerzy and English were monumental in the Hops 2019 Northwest League Championship (when the club was at the Short-Season Class A level) season. The sluggers did not disappoint, recording two hits apiece, including back-to-back hits in their first at bat back in Hillsboro.

Bryce Jarvis got the nod for the Hops and looked to silence the red-hot Canadians, entering the contest on a seven game winning streak. The righty looked sharp in the first inning, retiring the 1-2-3 hitters in order. Jarvis pitched out of a jam in the second inning with the help of a strong throw by his catcher Axel Andueza . With runners on at first and second with one one out, Spencer Horwitz took off for third base and was gunned down by Andueza to stop the C's in their tracks.

In the bottom of the second inning, a spark was provided by a couple familiar faces for Hops fans. In his first at bat at Ron Tonkin Field since 2019, Yerzy led off and knocked a base hit to center field. English would not be outdone as he responded with another single that advanced Yerzy to third base. Spencer Brickhouse put the Hops on the board first with a sacrifice fly to right field, Yerzy came into score.

The Canadians tied the game in the top of the fourth when Cameron Eden came around to score after a throwing error by Brickhouse. Jarvis' night was finished after a one out walk to Davis Schneider , finishing the night with four walks, three strike outs, and allowing one un-earned run.

The bullpens battled into the later innings. Julio Frias took over for Jarvis and pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless ball. Vancouver took the lead 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning after Nick Snyder walked Rafael Lantigua with the bases loaded to bring in Horwitz. Snyder struggled with his command, allowing five walks over 1.2 innings, including walking in the go-ahead run with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Hops made things interesting when Reece Hampton singled with one out and then stole second base. Now with two outs, Yerzy fell short of yet another clutch moment in Hops history. Yerzy and English recorded four of the five hits for the Hops. Hillsboro matched their franchise record with eleven walks. This was also the Hops first four-game losing streak in 192 games --1,373 days -- since 8/16/17.

Hillsboro (5-10) and Vancouver (10-5) will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show airing at 6:05pm.

