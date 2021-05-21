Frogs Drop Third in a Row, 3-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (10-5) took the lead in the bottom of the fourth but were unable to keep the Spokane Indians (5-10) at bay, falling 3-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the top of the fourth, Jack Larsen crushed a two-run home run to right-center field, driving in the Frogs' first and only runs of the game. Spokane's Michael Toglia hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, allowing Niko Decolati to cross home and bringing the score to 2-1.

In the seventh inning, Willie MacIver hit a solo home run to right field, evening the score, 2-2. The following inning, a wild pitch from Brendan McGuigan allowed the Indians to score the winning run. In the top of the ninth, Kaden Polcovich doubled, putting himself and Julio Rodriguez in scoring position. Unable to produce a run, the Frogs fell, 3-2.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox had seven hits, including one double and one home run. On the mound, RHP Emerson Hancock started, pitching 4.2 innings with one hit, one run and four strikeouts.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Avista Stadium for their fourth game against the Spokane Indians on Friday, May 21. Tune in with Steve Willits at 6:30 p.m.! The following week, the Frogs visit Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

