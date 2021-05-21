Dust Devils Notch Eleventh Inning Walk-Off Win

Despite being down to their final strike in the bottom of the eleventh inning the Tri-City Dust Devils (5-10) rallied to beat the Eugene Emeralds 7-6 on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Brendon Davis delivered the walk-off winning hit, driving in two runs on a tricky fly ball to shallow left field that eluded the Emeralds.

The Dust Devils came away with the victory despite having a late lead slip away. Eugene erased Tri-City's one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning to help send the game to extra innings. Francisco Del Valle had a standout night at the plate for the Dust Devils in the win. Del Valle went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in.

Tri-City will look to extend the winning streak to three games on Friday night. The Dust Devils will send right-hander Davis Daniel to the mound in the fourth meeting of the six-game series. The Emeralds will counter with left-hander Conner Nurse.

