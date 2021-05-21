Van Eyk Shines as C's Win Eighth in a Row

HILLSBORO, OR - CJ Van Eyk turned in the finest outing of his young career Thursday night as the Vancouver Canadians edged the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 2-1 at Ron Tonkin Field. Vancouver has now won eight consecutive games, the team's longest winning streak in over 16 years.

The 22-year-old right-hander set the tone with six innings in which he gave up one run on two hits, walked one and established a new 2021 single-game high with nine strikeouts in what was the third quality start of the year by a Canadians pitcher.

Despite Van Eyk's efforts, the game wasn't decided until the final frame. Tied 1-1 to start the ninth, Spencer Horwitz worked his league-best 20th walk to get things going before back-to-back outs brought DJ Neal to the plate. The Lithonia, GA native battled to fill the count before taking a free pass of his own before pinch-hitter Sebastian Espino also reached via a base on balls to load the bases. Up stepped Rafael Lantigua, whose discerning batter's eye took a 3-2 pitch from Nick Snyder (L, 0-1) outside for ball four to force home the go-ahead score.

Parker Caracci (S, 2) worked around a one-out single and stolen base that put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth to secure the game and keep the winning streak intact. Caracci followed Oregon's own Brandon Eisert (W, 2-0), who tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

The Canadians mustered a season-low two hits. Luis De Los Santos singled in the second and Cameron Eden beat out an infield single in the fourth for the lone knocks on the night. Eden scored on a throwing error that tied the game 1-1.

Horwitz's first of two walks on the night extended his on-base streak to a team-high 14 games. Phil Clarke was hit by a pitch in the eighth and has now reached base in all 12 games he's played in.

The Battle for the 'Boro resumes tomorrow night. Right-hander Nick Fraze will go for Vancouver while Hillsboro sends #6 Diamondbacks prospect (MLB.com) Slade Cecconi to the hill. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

