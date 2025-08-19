Year 1: Built for this

The second installment of Year 1 takes viewers inside the emotional and physical battle Washington rookie guard Georgia Amoore faces after tearing her ACL during training camp. With exclusive behind-the-scenes access, witness her vulnerability, grit, and smile that never seems to waver while she keeps pushing forward.

Meanwhile, over in the PNW, Seattle rookie forward Dominique Malonga is stepping up. She's figuring out the fast pace of the WNBA and keeping up with it. Off the court, watch her embrace the pulse of Seattle - turning what was once just a backdrop into a place she calls home.

