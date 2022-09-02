Yankees No. 1 Prospect Anthony Volpe Promoted to Triple-A

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that No. 1 prospect, INF Anthony Volpe, has been promoted from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Somerset County native ends his time with the Patriots as the team leader in home runs (18), RBIs (60), SLG (.472), hits (106), doubles (31), triples (4, T-1st), extra base hits (53), total bases (199), runs (71), multi-hit games (26) and stolen bases (44). He also ranked second on the team in batting average (.251), OPS (.820) and walks (57) and third in OBP (.348), making it so that he ranked top three on the team in 16 different offensive categories.

For the season, Volpe ranks among the Eastern League leaders in several statistics. He is tied for first in doubles (31) and extra base hits (52), second in runs (71) and stolen bases (44), and third in total bases (199).

A scorching June and July where Volpe slashed a .297/.354/.560 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs showcased why the Yankees drafted him in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ.

The highly touted shortstop had a penchant for clutch hits all season. His 10th home run of the season was a walk-off two-run blast in extra innings that clinched a playoff berth for Somerset. In a winner-take-all match up against the Hartford Yard Goats on the final day of the first half.

His first Double-A home run was a grand slam on Easter Sunday on April 17. He would continue a trend of hitting home runs on holidays and special occasions including Mother's Day on May 8 and the team's Veterans of America Celebration on May 22.

On his 21st birthday on April 28, Volpe collected four RBIs, including a bases clearing triple.

Volpe was selected to the 2022 MLB Futures Game played at Dodger's Stadium as part of the All-Star Game festivities.

He also hit a home run in both ends of a doubleheader on July 28 in Richmond.

Volpe vaulted his way to the top of the Yankees organizational rankings during an impressive 2021 campaign. He split the season with Single-A Tampa (54 games) and High-A Hudson Valley (55 games), totaling 109 games and combining to slash .294/.423/.604 with 113 runs, 86 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 27 home runs. He led all minor leaguers in runs (113), ranked second in OPS (1.027) and third in extra-base hits (68). Volpe led all Yankees minor leaguers in 2021 in OPS (1.027), OBP (.423), SLG (.604), runs (113), walks (78), extra base hits (68) and doubles (35). He also ranked second in RBI (86) and third in home runs (27) and hits (121).

