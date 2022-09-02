September 2, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIVE-STRAIGHT WINS - The Portland Sea Dogs secured their fifth-consecutive win in a 10-3 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday. The Fisher Cats got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning. Luis De Los Santos worked a walk then scored on an RBI single by Will Robertson and New Hampshire led, 1-0. Portland responded in the top of the third inning. After a one-out walk by Wilyer Abreu, Christian Koss belted his 15th homer of the season, and the Sea Dogs took the 2-1 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Hudson Potts doubled to the left field corner and then scored on an RBI single by Nick Northcut. Wil Dalton then drew a walk while Abreu drove Northcut home with an RBI single to left field and Portland led, 4-1. Then with the bases loaded, the Sea Dogs drew four-straight bases-loaded walks to explode to an 8-1 lead over the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire plated two more runs before the night was over with solo home runs from Davis Schneider and Cam Eden. Portland added two more runs with a two-run homer by Niko Kavadas in the top of the sixth inning, extending Portland's lead 10-3. It was Kavadas' second homer with the Sea Dogs and 26th of the season. The game was scoreless the rest of the way, ending in a 10-3 win for Portland.

STAYING PUT - With the Sea Dogs, Patriots, and Yard Goats all securing wins on Thursday, the playoff landscape for the Northeast Division hasn't changed. The Sea Dogs currently have the longest active winning streak of all Northeast Divison teams, with the Hartford Yard Goats close behind with three straight wins over the Fightin Phils. Portland is maintaining a 2.0 game lead over the Patriots, with the Yard Goats trailing by 4.5 games.

POWERFUL SERIES - Christian Koss and Niko Kavadas both launched home runs in the win for Portland on Thursday. The Sea Dogs have now hit three home runs in the series with three games left to play. Koss has gone deep twice, with Kavadas and Nick Northcut adding one homer each. These three hitters have combined for 30 home runs across three minor league levels this season. Koss has hit 15, all in Double-A with the Sea Dogs. Kavadas mashed 26 long balls between Salem, Greenville, and Portland, while Northcut reached the 30 homer mark between his time in Portland and Greenville.

STILL STREAKING - Wilyer Abreu extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a 1-for-3 performance on Thursday. During this span, he has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with one homer, four RBI, and 10 walks compared to 11 strikeouts. Christian Koss has also reached base safely in nine consecutive games. He has a .333 average (11-for-33) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, and 13 RBI. Koss has also collected a hit in each of his last six games.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 2, 1992 - The Double-A expansion committee announces that Portland is one of four finalists to land one of the two franchises.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Thaddeus Ward is coming off a stellar outing against the Yard Goats on August 27. He tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, walking one, and tying a career-high with 10 strikeouts. Overall, Ward has been solid over his first five starts with the Sea Dogs, posting a 3.13 ERA over 23 innings. After walking five in his 2022 Sea Dogs debut, Ward cut down the walks to just six over his next four games. Through his five starts, he has struck out 26 while walking 11.

