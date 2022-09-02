Bowie Strands Chances Aboard, Suffers Second-Consecutive One-Run Loss to Erie

ERIE, PA - For the 27th time this season, and the second-consecutive night, the Bowie Baysox lost a one-run game. Bowie fought back from a three-run deficit to tie their game with the Erie SeaWolves in the seventh inning, but ultimately lost 4-3. Bowie loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning, and they did not score.

Despite slight hiccups, Garrett Stallings turned in another quality start for Bowie. Quincy Nieporte opened the scoring for Erie by taking Stallings deep to open the second inning. It was the 26th home run of the season allowed by Stallings, tying Josh Towers' franchise record set in 1999.

Stallings allowed two more runs in the fourth inning on RBI by Nieporte and Daniel Cabrera, but he was able to work through the sixth inning on only 74 pitches. After Bowie had tied the game, Easton Lucas nearly hit a snag when he loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but he escaped the jam.

After Erie starter Ty Madden picked apart the Bowie offense, allowing only one hit over his first five innings, Bowie finally got on the board in the sixth when Darell Hernaiz lifted a sacrifice fly. Madden still struck out a career-high ten batters in a quality start.

Erie reliever Gerson Moreno had another tough outing, and Bowie capitalized. After a pair of one-out hits, Toby Welk laced a two-RBI double to left-center field to tie the game.

Elvis Alvarado (W, 4-1) fired a perfect eighth inning of relief for Erie, while Jensen Elliott inversely struggled. Elliott (L, 6-3) surrendered a solo home run to Dane Myers in the bottom of the eighth to give Erie the lead again.

Against Adam Wolf (Sv, 3) in the ninth inning, Bowie lucked into a bases loaded scenario with two singles on the infield and an error. With no outs, Toby Welk grounded into a force out at home plate, Zach Watson struck out swinging, and Andrew Daschbach flew out to center field, ending the night.

Bowie falls back to an even 62-62 with the loss, as their second half record is once again even with Erie, at 35-20. The two teams will see who will own first place tomorrow, as the series continues at 4:05 p.m.

