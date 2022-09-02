SeaWolves Win Thriller, Back in First Place

The Erie SeaWolves won their second straight one-run game, this time via a 4-3 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Friday at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves and Baysox are now tied for first place in the Southwest Division with 14 games left to play.

Erie got on the board in the second inning. Quincy Nieporte launched his 29th homer of the season off of Garrett Stallings to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

Erie added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth. Parker Meadows led off the frame with a triple. Nieporte drove Meadows in with a sac fly. Dane Myers followed suit with a single and stole second base. Daniel Cabrera knocked in Myers with a single to pull the SeaWolves ahead, 3-0.

Bowie opened up the sixth with a double from Zach Watson against Ty Madden. Andrew Daschbach singled Watson to third. Darell Hernaiz then hit a sac fly to bring in Daschbach and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Madden notched his second quality start this season and received a no-decision. He hurled six innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out a career-high 10 batters.

The Baysox jumped on reliever Gerson Moreno with three one-out hits in the seventh. Cesar Prieto singled and Cody Roberts doubled him to third. Toby Welk plated both baserunners with a two-run double to tie the game 3-3.

Stallings did not factor in the decision. He went six innings, yielding three runs on six hits, walking none, and striking out two.

The SeaWolves had a chance to plate a run in the seventh. Cabrera began the inning with a single against Easton Lucas. Trei Cruz replaced Cabrera at first after reaching on a fielder's choice. Jon Rosoff walked and Andrew Navigato singled to load the bases, but Erie was unable to score.

Dane Myers gave the SeaWolves the lead in the eighth. He homered for the second straight night, this time an opposite-field shot off of Jensen Elliott to make it a 4-3 game. It was his sixth homer in the last 12 games and his 24th long ball of the season.

Adam Wolf worked his way out of trouble in the ninth to seal the victory. Wolf gave up a single to Coby Mayo that was just past the reach of Gage Workman. Prieto went to first base after an error from Workman and Roberts loaded the bases with an infield single. Wolf buckled down by inducing a 5-2 fielder's choice from Welk, striking out Waston, and garnering a broken-bat fly out from Daschbach to pick up his third save of the year.

Elvis Alvarado (4-1) picked up the win. He worked a scoreless eighth inning, retiring the side in order, and striking out one.

Elliott (6-3) was tagged with the loss. He allowed one run on two hits, striking out two in an inning of work.

