Yankees INF Oswald Peraza and RHP Tommy Kahnle Currently Scheduled to Continue Rehab in Somerset

May 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that INF Oswald Peraza and RHP Tommy Kahnle are currently scheduled to continue their MLB rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, May 14 th . The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:05 pm.

Peraza joined Somerset on the road in Altoona this past weekend and played in two games and hit a home run to go with 2 R, an RBI and 2 BB. He previously played in two games with Single-A Tampa on his current rehab assignment and went 2-for-5 (.400) with 3 R, a HR, an RBI and 2 BB.

Peraza was placed on the injured list on 3/25/24 with a right should strain. In 52 games in 2023, Peraza had 15 R, 33 H, 8 2B, 2 HR and 14 RBI.

He made his MLB debut with the Yankees on 9/2/22 and hit .306/.404/.429, along with 15 H, 3 2B, a HR and 2 RBI in 18 games.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native dominated during his time with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .264/.340/.458 with 110 R, 178 H, 25 2B, 34 HR, 88 RBI and 51 SB in 170 games over three seasons (2021-2023).

With Somerset in 2021, Peraza finished with a .294/.348/.466, adding 51 R, 96 H, 12 HR, 40 RBI and 20 SB in 79 games played. He was Somerset's first top 100 prospect to be assigned to the team.

The Yankees originally signed Peraza as an international free agent on 7/2/16.

The Yankees placed Kahnle on the injured with right shoulder inflammation on 3/25/24. He commenced his rehab assignment with the Tarpons on 5/8/24 and struck out three batters in two perfect innings pitched in two games.

In 2023 with the Yankees, Kahnle went 1-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 40.2 innings pitched in 42 games. He appeared in a rehab assignment with Somerset on 5/30/23 and allowed a run and struck out a batter in an inning pitched.

Kahnle was originally selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He rejoined the team when he was signed as a free agent on 12/21/22.

Over nine Major League seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17), Yankees (2017-20, 2023-) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Kahnle has gone 10-12 with seven saves, a 3.64 ERA and 406 strikeouts in 331.0 innings pitched in 340 career relief appearances.

Kahnle will become the fourth Yankee to rehab with Somerset this season, joining INF DJ LeMahieu (4/24), INF Jon Berti (4/28 - 5/2) and INF Oswald Peraza (5/10 - ). He will be the 38 th Yankee to rehab with the Patriots since being named the team's Double-A affiliate in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.