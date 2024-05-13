Clifford, Sproat Promoted to Double-A Binghamton

May 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that 1B Ryan Clifford and RHP Brandon Sproat have been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Clifford is MLB Pipeline's #4 ranked prospect in the Mets system and the #78 ranked prospect in all of baseball. He was acquired by the Mets from the Houston Astros last summer along with CF Drew Gilbert in the trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston. In 31 games with High-A Brooklyn this year, Clifford is tied for the Minor League lead in walks (32) and fourth in the South Atlantic League (SAL) in OBP (.412).

In this year's Spring Breakout game, Clifford had an RBI double and a run scored against the Nationals prospects. He hit 24 homers in 2023, tied for second-most among Minor League teenagers.

The 20-year-old first basemen was selected by the Astros in the 11 th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the Pro5 Academy in Apex, North Carolina.

Sproat, the #13 ranked prospect in the Mets system, has been lights out with a 1.07 ERA over six appearances (five starts) with High-A Brooklyn this year. He has only allowed three earned runs all season and has not allowed more than three hits in a game this year. Among pitchers with 25.0+ innings pitched, Sproat ranks third in the SAL in ERA and fifth in batting average against (.141). The 23-year-old Pensacola, Florida, native was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida.

The Rumble Ponies (18-13) have won eight of their last nine games and sit in first place in the Northeast Division. They open a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles Double-A Affiliate). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com , calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

