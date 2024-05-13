Van Eyk Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Monday that RHP C.J. Van Eyk (TOR No. 17, MLB Pipeline) is the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week for May 6 - May 12.

From Lutz, Florida, Van Eyk is New Hampshire's first name to receive Eastern League honors since OF Will Robertson and LHP Jimmy Robbins swept the league's Player/Pitcher of the Week for July 3-9, 2023.

Toronto's 2020 2nd round selection out of Florida State, Van Eyk allowed one hit in a season-high five scoreless innings on May 10 against the Harrisburg Senators at Delta Dental Stadium. Van Eyk tossed 64 pitches (43 strikes) and struck out six to match his season-high, including four strikeouts against his first five batters faced.

In two appearances in May, Van Eyk has not allowed a run in eight innings of work behind eight strikeouts.

After missing all of 2022 and a majority of 2023 to injury, Van Eyk's five-inning start on May 10 was his first for a Toronto affiliate since August 20, 2021 with High-A Vancouver.

