Mets LHP David Peterson to Make Rehab Start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday

May 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets left-handed pitcher David Peterson had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Binghamton and is slated to make a rehab start for the Rumble Ponies against the Bowie Baysox at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Peterson has pitched for the Mets in each of the past four seasons (2020-2023) and has made 80 appearances and 64 starts. He is 18-21 with a 4.51 ERA in his major league career.

Peterson spent the entire 2019 season with Binghamton, as he came up through the Mets system. He made 24 starts for the Rumble Ponies and went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA, while holding a 122-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 116.0 innings.

Peterson was drafted by the Mets with the 20 th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon. The 28-year-old is originally from Denver.

The Rumble Ponies (18-13) have won eight of their last nine games and sit in first place in the Northeast Division. They open a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles Double-A Affiliate).

