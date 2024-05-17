Yankees Currently Scheduling MLB Rehab Assignment for INF DJ LeMahieu in Somerset

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have INF DJ LeMahieu commence an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Friday, May 17. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list on 3/25 with a right foot contusion. He began a rehab assignment with Somerset on 4/23/24 in Reading, but it was cut short due to discomfort in his foot after an inning played.

The three-time All-Star (NL 2015, 2017 and AL 2019) has an MLB career .292 average with 1,697 hits, 864 runs, 122 home runs, 625 RBI and 93 stolen bases in 1,561 games.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, LeMahieu is one of just three players in MLB history to win the batting title in both leagues, having won in the NL in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies (.348) and the AL in 2020 with the Yankees (.364).

He is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, having won three times as a second baseman in the NL (2014, 2017, 2018) and as a utility player in the AL (2022). In addition, LeMahieu is a three-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year (2013, 2017, 2018) and two-time AL Silver Slugger Award winner (2019, 2020)

The Visalia, California native was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2 nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft and was signed by the Yankees as a free agent on 1/14/19.

