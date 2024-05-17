Late Outburst Pushes Squirrels to Fourth Straight Win
May 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Reading Fightin Phils, 8-3, on Friday afternoon at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (16-21) picked up their fourth consecutive win and tied a season high with 12 hits in Friday's win over the Fightin Phils (16-21).
With the score tied, 3-3, entering the bottom of the eighth, Andy Thomas singled to left field to score Vaun Brown and give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead. Adrián Sugastey added an RBI infield single, Dilan Rosario singled in two runs and Damon Dues brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to open an 8-3 lead against Reading reliever Tommy McCollum (Loss, 1-2).
Wil Jensen (Win, 3-2) worked around a ninth-inning double to throw the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run.
Reading struck first against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand in the second inning. Kendall Simmons led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a groundout by Trevor Schwecke to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead.
It was the only run allowed by Bertrand over 5.2 innings. He finished his day with four strikeouts.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jairo Pomares gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead with a two-run double against Reading starter Matt Osterberg, who finished his six-inning outing with a career-best nine strikeouts.
Two batters later, Thomas brought Pomares in to score with a single.
The Fightin Phils tied the game, 3-3, in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single by Arturo De Freitas.
The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (0-1, 3.52) will start for Richmond countered by Reading righty Robinson Pina (4-1, 4.20). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Saturday's game will be following by In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by YMCA.
Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
