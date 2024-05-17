Late Outburst Pushes Squirrels to Fourth Straight Win

May 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Reading Fightin Phils, 8-3, on Friday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (16-21) picked up their fourth consecutive win and tied a season high with 12 hits in Friday's win over the Fightin Phils (16-21).

With the score tied, 3-3, entering the bottom of the eighth, Andy Thomas singled to left field to score Vaun Brown and give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead. Adrián Sugastey added an RBI infield single, Dilan Rosario singled in two runs and Damon Dues brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to open an 8-3 lead against Reading reliever Tommy McCollum (Loss, 1-2).

Wil Jensen (Win, 3-2) worked around a ninth-inning double to throw the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run.

Reading struck first against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand in the second inning. Kendall Simmons led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a groundout by Trevor Schwecke to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead.

It was the only run allowed by Bertrand over 5.2 innings. He finished his day with four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jairo Pomares gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead with a two-run double against Reading starter Matt Osterberg, who finished his six-inning outing with a career-best nine strikeouts.

Two batters later, Thomas brought Pomares in to score with a single.

The Fightin Phils tied the game, 3-3, in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single by Arturo De Freitas.

