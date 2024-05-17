May 17, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SIKES, LUGO HOMERS POWER 5-1 WIN The Portland Sea Dogs power a 5-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night. Phillip Sikes launched his second homer of the season while Matthew Lugo smoked his team-leading eighth long ball. Wikelman Gonzalez fired 5.0 one-run innings while striking out six. Wyatt Olds and Jacob Webb combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief. Lugo worked a walk to leadoff the second inning before stealing second base (7). Eddinson Paulino worked a walk behind him to put two on. Sikes would put Portland on the board first with a two-run homer to right field to mark his second of the season. In the top of the third, Kyle Teel worked a walk before Lugo would bring him home with a homer to dead center. The two-run shot gave Portland a 5-0 lead. Somerset's lone run on the day would come in the bottom of the fourth inning. An RBI double off the bat of Ben Rice drove in Agustin Ramirez but the pair of Portland homers would be enough to power the 5-1 win.

MATTHEW MASHES Matthew Lugo launched his team-leading eighth homer of the season yesterday which also ties for second most across the Eastern League alongside Ben Rice (SOM). Agustin Ramirez leads the category with twelve total. Lugo leads the team in average (.304) while ranking eighth in the league. He leads the Eastern League in slugging (.674) and OPS (1.070) while recording the third most RBI in the league (26). His sixteen extra-base hits abd 62 total bases ranks third best across the league.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer now leads all of Double-A in doubles with fifteen total. His fifteen on the season also ties for first in all of the minors. Mayer also leads the Eastern League in extra-base hits whith eighteen total which also ranks second best in all of Double-A. He ranks second in hits (40) in the league and ranks second in runs (25).

OLD STOMPING GROUNDS Mickey Gasper, who was selected by the Red Sox in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2023, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Bryant Univerity. Gasper spent 132 games with the Somerset Patriots combined over 2021-2023. He split time with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season and hit .269 with a .423 OBP over 52 games with the Patriots in 2023. Gasper comes into today with nine doubles, three homers, five RBI, and three stolen bases. He rode a 17-game on-base streak from April 12th to May 4th which still ranks as the fifth longest on-base streak this season amongst Eastern League bats.

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 76 collectively. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average with a team average of .254 and ranks third across Double-A. Portland ties for second in the Eastern League in homers with 34 alongside the Bowie Baysox and just behind the Somerset Patriots (37). Portland has the second most stolen bags amongst Eastern League opponents (54) just behind the Hartford Yard Goats (57).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 17, 2018 - Portland rallied from a 7-0 deficit in Altoona, and held on for a 12-9 win in 10-innings...The 'Dogs scored four unearned runs in the ninth to take a 9-7 lead but Altoona tied the game in their half of the ninth...Luke Tendler provided the game-winning hit with a two-out, three-run homer. Pitcher Trevor Kelley became the first Sea Dog as a Red Sox affiliate to hit.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game four of the series for what will be his sixth start of the season. Coffey last pitched on May 11th against the Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking five and striking out six. Today will mark Coffey's first career start against the Patriots.

