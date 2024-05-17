Richmond Rally Downs Reading Late

May 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Richmond, VA) - A five-run bottom of the eighth inning from the Richmond Flying Squirrels (16-21) lifted them to an 8-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (16-21) on Friday afternoon at The Diamond. With the win, Richmond clinches the series victory and holds the 4-0 edge in this week's six-game series.

The Fightin Phils struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. Kendall Simmons led off the inning with a double down the left-field line. The following batter, Marcus Lee Sang grounded out to second to advance Simmons to third. Trevor Schwecke then grounded out, but Simmons scored to make it 1-0 Reading.

It remained a 1-0 Reading advantage into the bottom of the sixth inning, when Richmond finally got to Fightin Phils starter Matt Osterberg, tagging him for three runs in the frame. Carter Howell reached on a one-out single to to right field. Jimmy Glowenke then singled to center to move Howell to second base. Jairo Pomares doubled to left-center field to score both Glowenke and Howell to give Richmond the 2-1 edge. Following a ground out from Victor Bericoto, Andy Thomas doubled to left, scoring Pomares, and putting the Flying Squirrels up 3-1.

Reading immediately responded with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game back up at three. Marcus Lee Sang led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a ground out from Schwecke. With two outs, Casey Martin walked and subsequently stole second to put runners on second and third for Arturo De Freitas. De Freitas singled to right field, scoring both Lee Sang and Martin to even up the score.

The contest remained evened into the bottom of the eighth inning, when Richmond tagged Tommy McCollum (L, 1-2) for five runs. Pomares and Bericoto reached on back-to-back walks to begin the inning. Andy Thomas singled to center to score Vaun Brown, who came in to pinch run for Pomares, which made it 4-3. Grant McCray singled to load the bases, then Adrian Sugastey singled to score Bericoto. Dilan Rosario then singled to score two-more runners and make it 7-3 Richmond. Eury Ramos came in then for McCollum and yielded a sacrifice fly to Damon Dues, scoring the inherited runner Sugastey and making it 8-3.

In the ninth, Trevor Schwecke reached on a double, but that was all Reading could drum up as Wil Jensen (W, 3-2) closed the door and earned the win over 2.1 -scoreless innings pitched for Richmond.

On the Reading side, Matt Osterberg bounced back with a quality start. He tossed six innings and allowed three runs on six hits, with nine strikeouts. Osterberg retired 11 in a row at one point, but ultimately doesn't take a decision in the game. Wesley Moore followed Osterberg and pitched a scoreless-seventh inning. Reading has also lost eight-straight games at The Diamond in Richmond, with their last wins at the Flying Squirrels home coming on July 9, 2022.

The Fightin Phils and Flying Squirrels return to the field Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for a game five of this week's series. RHP Robinson Pina will start for Reading, opposite RHP Carson Ragsdale for Richmond. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

