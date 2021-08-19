Y'alls Swept at Miners in Fourth Consecutive Loss

Augusta, Nj. - The Florence Y'alls dropped the third and final game of the series at the Sussex County Miners on Thursday night at Skylands Stadium.

The Florence offense got off on the right foot, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning to take just its second lead of the series. Sussex County answered with two in the bottom of the first, but Florence led until the fifth inning.

With three consecutive crooked numbers in the middle innings, the Miners took a commanding 10-6 lead. Florence attempted to fight back, scoring a seventh run, but could not regain the lead.

Offensively for Florence, shortstop Luis Pintor reached base four times on two hits and two walks, scoring all four times. Catcher Trevor Craport added three RBIs to his league-leading total.

Y'alls starter Jonaiker Villalobos tossed 4.2 innings, giving up seven earned runs to get charged with Thursday's loss.

With Evansville's loss at Southern Illinois, Florence remains just one game behind the Otters for first place in the Frontier League West and for the league's best record.

The Y'alls stay in New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Jackals on Friday night at 7:05 ET to start a 3-game weekend series.

