Boomers Blank Slammers to Win Series

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers returned the favor with a 5-0 shutout of the Joliet Slammers on Thursday afternoon to win the series at Wintrust Field to take the season series.

Schaumburg jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs. Matt Bottcher recorded a two-run double with the bases loaded to put the Boomers in front. A rainstorm stopped the game for over an hour in the bottom of the second inning. Ryan Middendorf was cruising on the hill, returning following the delay, and Schaumburg extended the lead to 5-0 with three runs in the seventh. Quincy Nieporte notched an RBI single and Braxton Davidson connected on a two-run homer, his first with the Boomers.

Middendorf tossed seven shutout innings to win his ninth of the year, matching the league lead. The righty struck out a career best nine and allowed just two hits, retiring the final 11 batters faced. Jake Joyce recorded three strikeouts in the eighth on his birthday and Thomas Nicoll worked the ninth. Chase Dawson and Bottcher tallied two hits apiece as the Boomers finished with eight.

The Boomers (39-35) will be on the road this weekend for three games against the Southern Illinois Miners. The starter for Friday night's 7:05 p.m. game is to be announced while Southern Illinois will send LHP Jake Fisher (3-8, 5.80). Schaumburg returns home on Tuesday, August 25 to begin a six-game homestand. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

