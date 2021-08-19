Boulders to again Host Annual NYPD-FDNY Game at PCU Park

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will again play host to the annual Never Forget Heroes Baseball Classic between the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

This year's edition of the Never Forget Heroes Baseball Classic is scheduled to be played at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona on Saturday, Aug. 28. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

PCU Park's gates will open that day at 4:30 p.m., with pre-game entertainment provided by local band The Narrowbacks.

The game between the NYPD and FDNY is held each year in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice after responding to the World Trade Center area on Sept. 11, 2001.

Proceeds from the game will go to NYPD and FDNY teams, as well as the Widows and Children's Fund and the Stephen Siller Foundation. Tickets are priced at $12 and can be purchased by sliding to the Boulders' website at www.NYBoulders.com.

"We are happy and excited to be back at Palisades Credit Union Ballpark this year," NYPD Baseball President Jose Vazquez said. "We look forward to having this game this year with no restrictions and getting a full capacity crowd as we honor and remember those who lost their lives on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11."

Vazquez added, "September 11th, not only the 20th Anniversary, but every year we reflect and honor the memories those who lost their lives on that tragic day. We will never forget."

Last September, the game was played at Palisades Credit Union Park for the first time with the FDNY holding on for a 12-10 win.

The first game of the series between the NYPD and FDNY was played back in 1999 at St. John's University in Queens with the NYPD winning 6-5. The following summer, the match was contested at the College of Staten Island with the FDNY copping a 12-5 victory. There was no game played in 2001 because of the attack.

Starting in 2002, the yearly match-up was played at MCU Park in Brooklyn. Overall, the NYPD holds an 11-10 edge in the series.

"We had a great response last year to the game (at PCU Park), so we were excited to be invited back," FDNY Manager Scott Miller said. "As far as this being the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I can't believe it."

Miller continued, "When I took over the team in 2002, I didn't know what to expect. Could we get new players?Â Would people come out to see our game? The answer was yes - and we have received a lot of support over the past 20 years.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the FDNY team lost two members - Andre Fletcher and Mike Weinberg.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

