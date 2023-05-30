Y'alls Sign Local Product Ahead of Homestand

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls made an addition to their roster ahead of their six-game homestand this upcoming week. Catcher and New Richmond, OH native Zade Richardson is one of two new players added to Florence's roster.

Richardson's second Frontier League stop of the year now brings him about 30 minutes from his hometown of New Richmond. Richardson slots into the roster with experience as a designated hitter as well as catcher, which he played predominately throughout a three-year minor league stint. In his MiLB career, Richardson played in 108 combined games for Cardinals and Braves affiliates after he was selected in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft by St. Louis.

"The Y'alls organization is excited to bring Zade into our environment," said field manager Chad Rhoades. "We believe he fits the atmosphere and culture that has been established. We look forward to being a part of his professional development on the field."

Richardson is now one of two catchers on the Y'alls roster and one of 17 active Rookie-1/Rookie-2 Florence players. Richardson also joins a former collegiate teammate on the Y'alls roster - he and infielder Brian Fuentes played together at Wabash Valley College in 2019.

The Y'alls begin their six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 30th against the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is at 6:32 PM ET.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

