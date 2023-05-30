Bolts Drop Series Opener in Evansville
May 30, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
EVANSVILLE, IN- The Windy City ThunderBolts fell to the Evansville Otters 10-3 Tuesday evening at Bosse Field.
Windy City (7-10) starting pitcher Garret Christman threw five innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked four.
The Bolts got off to a hot start after giving up the first run in the bottom of the third inning. ThunderBolts designated hitter Peyton Isaacson doubled to lead off the top of the fourth inning. Following a Daniel Robinson strikeout, first baseman Micah Yonamine struck an RBI double to knot the game at 1-1. Carson Matthews drove in two runs on the Bolts third double of the inning with a two-run double bringing the Bolts lead to 3-1.
After Evansville (11-5) tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Otters took over the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning scoring five runs on three hits and one error. The Otters ran away with the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run homer by Noah Myers. Myers finished the game with five RBIs and three hits in the contest.
The ThunderBolts are back in action from Bosse Field Wednesday evening for a 6:35 CT first pitch. Right-handed pitcher Taylor Sugg (1-0, 2.57) is scheduled to take the hill for Windy City against RHP Just Watland (2-1, 9.82).
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2023
- Otters Return to Bosse by Blasting ThunderBolts - Evansville Otters
- Bolts Drop Series Opener in Evansville - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Titans Fall in Opener to Boomers - Ottawa Titans
- ValleyCats Nearly Erase 10-Run Deficit - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Sosa Stays Hot as Boulders Beat Greys, 5-2 - New York Boulders
- Wild Things Club Three Longballs, Take Opener at Florence - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers Fall to Grizzlies - Lake Erie Crushers
- Grizzlies Stay Hot, Win Sixth Straight Game - Gateway Grizzlies
- Y'alls Comeback Falls Short in Game One Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Offense Erupts in Roadtrip Opening Win - Schaumburg Boomers
- Y'alls Sign Local Product Ahead of Homestand - Florence Y'alls
- Great Pitching Rules - Sussex County Miners
- Winning with Grit - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- Bolts Drop Series Opener in Evansville
- Boomers Bump Bolts
- Omaña, Power Bats Propel ThunderBolts to Victory
- Pitcher Kyle Johnson's Contract Sold to Chicago Cubs
- Official 2023 Season Preview