Bolts Drop Series Opener in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN- The Windy City ThunderBolts fell to the Evansville Otters 10-3 Tuesday evening at Bosse Field.

Windy City (7-10) starting pitcher Garret Christman threw five innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked four.

The Bolts got off to a hot start after giving up the first run in the bottom of the third inning. ThunderBolts designated hitter Peyton Isaacson doubled to lead off the top of the fourth inning. Following a Daniel Robinson strikeout, first baseman Micah Yonamine struck an RBI double to knot the game at 1-1. Carson Matthews drove in two runs on the Bolts third double of the inning with a two-run double bringing the Bolts lead to 3-1.

After Evansville (11-5) tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Otters took over the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning scoring five runs on three hits and one error. The Otters ran away with the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run homer by Noah Myers. Myers finished the game with five RBIs and three hits in the contest.

The ThunderBolts are back in action from Bosse Field Wednesday evening for a 6:35 CT first pitch. Right-handed pitcher Taylor Sugg (1-0, 2.57) is scheduled to take the hill for Windy City against RHP Just Watland (2-1, 9.82).

