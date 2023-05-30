Titans Fall in Opener to Boomers

Ottawa, ON - In their return home, the Ottawa Titans (5-11) fell 12-4 to the Schaumburg Boomers (9-6) on Tuesday.

Following a scoreless first, the Boomers put two runners on against Zac Westcott (loss, 2-2) with none out. In a jam, Westcott got Kyle Fitzgerald to ground into an inning-ending triple play as the Titans went around the horn.

The first triple play in franchise history sparked the offence in the bottom half of the second, as Manny Garcia cashed in a couple of hits to put the Titans in front 2-0.

Five-straight two-out singles in the top half of the third contributed to a four-run frame, seeing the Boomers take the lead.

With only four homers as a team through fourteen games this season, the Boomers tagged Westcott for a trio of long balls in the later innings, as Kyle Fitzgerald, Travis Holt, and Quentin Selma all left the yard.

Westcott would exit after six and a third, allowing nine runs, on fourteen hits, and striking out one.

Manny Garcia would lead the way offensively for the Titans in the series opener, going 3-for-5 with a double, home run, and four RBI. Also in the loss, Jamey Smart collected a 3-for-4 night.

Aaron Glickstein (win, 1-1) would mow through the Titans' lineup in the opener, going seven innings, allowing three runs, on eight hits, walking one, and fanning six in the quality start. Christian Lopez went two innings, allowing an unearned run on a pair of hits.

Max Steffens, Erasmo Pinales, and Taylor Wright combined to allow three runs (two earned) over two and two-thirds out of the bullpen.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers tomorrow night at 6:30 pm at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

