Y'alls Lose First Series of Season After Home Run Derby

FLORENCE, Ky - After 10 innings of play, the score stood at nine runs apiece. With new Frontier League rules, the Florence Y'alls and Evansville Otters settled the score with a home run derby.

Florence never trailed in the ball game, leading by as many as three runs on two occasions. The Y'alls took a 3-run lead into the top of the ninth, when Johnathan Tripp blew his first save of the season.

With a runner placed on second in the tenth inning for each side, both teams cashed in on the opportunity to score that run, but nothing more.

Evansville's Riley Krane set the tone in the first round of the derby, hitting five home runs on his eight pitches. After Florence's Trevor Craport and Chad Sedio combined to go homerless.

With the score at 6-0 heading into the final round, Otters left fielder Bryce Denton needed just three home runs to end it. He did just that.

No pitchers are credited with a decision in the ball game. Harrison DiNicola added on to his league-leading batting average (.455) with a 3-for-4 game, including a home run. With the win, the Otters improve to 10-4, tying the Y'alls at the top of the West Division.

The Florence Y'alls (10-4) head on the road Friday morning for a 3-game set at the Southern Illinois Miners (5-8) that begins Friday night.

