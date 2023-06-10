Y'alls Hold off Greys, Secure Series Victory

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (16-10), presented by Towne Properties, used solid pitching and late-inning offense to sink the Empire State Greys (6-19) for the second straight day. With the win, Florence secures a series victory at home and has now won its last four series.

In a back-and-forth game, the Greys scored first with a two-run top of the second. RBI singles from shortstop J.R. DiSarcina and center fielder Quentin Holmes plated two Greys runs, but Florence threw out left fielder John Mead at third to end the threat. After a big defensive play, Florence used its momentum to draw even in the second. The Y'alls scored a pair of runs on a passed ball that scored catcher Cooper Edwards from third and an RBI double from center fielder Marcos Castillo that brought third baseman Brian Fuentes home.

The Greys scored a run in the third and the Y'alls tied things up in the fourth on another Castillo RBI double. The score stood 3-3 into the late innings as neither team scored again until the seventh inning.

In the seventh, Florence broke out for the lead when designated hitter Craig Massey reached on a fielder's choice and first baseman Brennan Price singled. With two on, second baseman Harrison DiNicola smacked a three-run home run to give the Y'alls a 6-3 advantage.

The Greys answered in the eighth with a two-run home run off the bat of Quentin Holmes, but Florence tallied two more in the eighth on back-to-back solo home runs from right fielder Sam Plash and shortstop Andres Rios. After eight, Florence led 8-5 and would not trail again. Florence lefthander Kent Klyman locked down the ninth inning and earned the save.

Florence lefthander Mike Kickham started the game and tied his season long with five innings pitched, allowing nine hits and three runs over that span.

The Y'alls now lead the season series against Empire State 2-0 and the all-time series 5-0. First pitch for Game 3 is Sunday, June 11th at 1:07 p.m. ET.

