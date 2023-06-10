Bolts Creamed by Crushers 8-3

June 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







AVON, OH- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped their fifth game in a row, falling against the Lake Erie Crushers Saturday evening at Mercy Health Stadium.

Lake Erie (13-13) received a hot start with a 2-0 lead after one inning with an RBI double by Jarrod Watkins and then an RBI single Sean Lawlor.

The ThunderBolts (9-17) began the top of the second with a prime opportunity to get back in the ball game with the bases loaded and one out following back to back walks and a Micah Yonamine single, but back to back strikeouts snagged the scoring opportunity and changed the direction of the ball game.

Watkins struck his second double of the game in the bottom of the second inning and his second RBI of the night off Windy CIty starting pitcher Cole Bellair accelerating the Crushers lead to 3-0 through two innings of play.

Bolts' Matt Morgan hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning scoring Windy City designated hitter Jonathan Waite who drew a walk earlier in the inning to cross home plate.

The Crushers blasted three home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take control of the ball game. Mike Blank and Kenen Irizarry hit solo dingers off Bellair (1-5) who exited the game with 5.2 innings of work. Bolts RHP Justin Miller coughed up a three-run Jack off the bat of Jack Harris, putting Lake Erie in cruise control 8-1 through six innings.

Bolts shortstop Jake Boone scored the other ThunderBolts run in the top of the seventh inning off an error from Crushers catcher Mike Blanke attemping to catch Bren Spillane stealing second base. Spillane went 3 for 5 in the game with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. Jake Boone (2-5) and Micah Yonamine (2-5) each had multi-hit performances in the loss.

Bellair threw 5.2 innings, surrendering seven runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out one batter in the loss.

Kyle Seebach (1-2) earned his first win of the season tossing 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and one run, over four walks while striking out seven .

The ThunderBolts look to finish their six game road trip with a victory at 12:05 CDT Sunday against the Lake Erie Crushers at Mercy Health Stadium. RHP Garret Christman (1-1, 3.57) v RHP Angelo Baez (3-2, 1.44)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.