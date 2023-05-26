Y'alls Fall Silent, Drop Series Opener

May 26, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Following a series sweep over the Washington Wild Things, the Florence Y'alls (7-6) traveled to Windy City to begin a three-game set with the Thunderbolts (6-7), who promptly shut down Florence's offense en route to a 2-1 series-opening win.

The game was a pitching duel from the outset. Florence righthander Bobby Brabrand and Windy City righthander Taylor Sugg matched one another pitch-for-pitch through five scoreless innings. In the sixth inning, Florence took its first lead of the day after third baseman Brian Fuentes doubled down the right field line. After a groundout, right fielder Ray Zuberer singled to drive Fuentes in and give the Y'alls a 1-0 lead.

Florence wouldn't lead for long. Brabrand found trouble in the sixth, allowing a leadoff double to Windy City shortstop Jake Boone and walking left fielder Jordan Wiley. A ground ball moved Boone to third before a wild pitch scored him to tie the game at 1-1. A single from third baseman Junior Martina followed before designated hitter Peyton Isaacson brought home the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly that made it 2-1.

Florence would come no closer thanks to dominant Windy City pitching. Sugg pitched eight innings and yielded just one run on five hits, walked one, and struck out six. In the ninth inning, Thunderbolts righthander Daiveyon Whittle sat down the Y'alls 1-2-3 to earn his second save of the year.

The Y'alls finished with just one run on five hits in the game. Third baseman Brian Fuentes finished with a single and a double. Florence tries to avoid a series loss in Game 2 against the Thunderbolts on Saturday, May 27th at 6:05 PM CT/7:05 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.