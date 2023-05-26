Boomers Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend with One-Run Decision

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the New York Boulders before over 5,000 fans in the first ever meeting between the two teams at Wintrust Field. The team had played just three games against each other, all in New York last season.

New York opened the scoring with a single run in the top of the second. The Boomers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Chase Dawson. The visitors made the score 3-1 in the top of the third with a two-run double from Thomas Walraven. Schaumburg scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the game again. Blake Berry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth and Blake Grant-Parks rolled an RBI groundout in the fifth. The Boomers were hit by a pitch five times in the contest.

New York jumped ahead again with a single run in the sixth but stranded a pair on base. Gaige Howard evened the game in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly and the winning run scored on a popup off the bat of Kyle Fitzgerald that was lost in the twilight. Both teams had plenty of opportunities stranding 12 apiece.

Luis Perez approached 130 pitches in working 7.2 innings but struck out nine and earned his second win of the season. Dylan Stutsman recorded the final four outs for his first professional save, striking out a pair. The pitching staff fanned 11 in their fourth game with double-digit strikeouts this year.

Berry was on base four time with two hits, a run, an RBI and was hit by a pitch twice. Brett Milazzo reached three times and posted a pair of hits. Dawson was also on base three times and drove home a run while logging two hits. Travis Holt also recorded two hits as both teams notched 11.

The 2023 home schedule is just underway and the Boomers are in the midst of an eight-game homestand at Wintrust Field that continues on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Day weekend matinee. Saturday will be a Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. RHP Miguel Reyes (1-0, 2.45) is scheduled to take the ball for the Boomers against RHP Garrett Cooper (0-0, 0.00).

