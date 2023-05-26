Crushers Fall to Miners 3-2 - May 26 Recap

May 26, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ - The Lake Erie Crushers fell in another barnburner tonight versus the Sussex County Miners by a final score of 3-2. The Crushers (7-6) have dropped their last three out of four contests, and good pitching from the East Division leading Miners (9-3) limited the manufacturing of Lake Erie runs.

The Miners got ahead early after planting a run on the scoreboard during the second inning. It was a solo shot off the bat of Jason Agresti to lead off the frame, giving the Miners a 1-0 lead.

Yasel Santana started tonight for the Crushers, and had another quality performance on the hill. His surrendered home run was just one of two mistakes on the night. The right-hander finished his performance going 6.0 innings on just two runs while giving up four hits and one walk. He also struck out four.

The Crushers fired back after falling behind. In the top of the third inning, John Tuccillo hit a one-out single, Sean Cheely doubled in the next at-bat, and Todd Isaacs Jr. delivered on a sacrifice fly to the outfield which scored a run.

In the fourth inning, Lake Erie took their first and only lead of the night. All the damage came with two outs. A Sicnarf Loopstok base hit followed by a Kenen Irizarry walk put runners at first and second base. Jiandido Tromp got a pitch he liked and laced a single into the outfield to score Tromp, making it 2-1.

In the fifth frame, the Miners led off with a triple from Jawuan Harris, followed by an RBI single from Juan Santana. With the score even at two, Santana was moved over by a balk, putting another runner in scoring position.

The Crushers starter had a nice rebound the following three batters. Getting them all out while holding the runner from crossing the plate.

Perry Bewley came out of the pen in the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless frame. In the eighth, Alexis Rivero gave up back-to-back two-out walks. After he balked Will Zimmerman to third, Rivero later balked again for the second time in the inning to score the runner, giving Sussex County the lead.

That would be all the Miners needed, as they shut down the Crushers in the ninth to secure the win in the opening game of the series.

The Crushers were held to just four hits, their lowest margin of the season. It was a quiet night for the bats, as they struck out eight times and had just one extra-base hit.

Lake Erie will be back on the grindstone tomorrow for the middle contest of a three-game set versus Sussex County. The first pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.