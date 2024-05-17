Y'alls' Comeback Falls Short

FLORENCE, KY -The Florence Y'alls (4-3), presented by Towne Properties, were defeated in the series opener by the Schaumburg Boomers by a final score of 4-3. Florence plated all three runs in the eighth inning but the comeback came up just a bit short.

The Y'alls bats were stifled early on as they faced the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Cole Cook who was simply dominant. Cook delivered seven shutout innings scattering three hits and collecting a whopping 11 strikeouts. It was the first time an opposing pitcher had thrown more than five innings against the Y'alls hot offense.

For Florence, it was southpaw Joe Kemlage making his first start of the season and he went stride-for-stride with Cook, firing five innings and allowing just one run in the fifth inning. Gunnar Groen replaced Kemalge in the sixth and allowed three runs across two innings to make it a 4-0 game heading to the eighth.

With Cook out of the game, the Florence bats finally started to show some life. Back-to-back singles from Sergio Gutierrez and Ed Johnson, followed by an Alberti Chavez walk, loaded the bases with nobody out. Craig Massey had an RBI groundout followed by a Brian Fuentes sacrifice fly to make it a 4-2 game. A Hank Zeisler RBI double brought home Massey to make it 4-3 with a runner in scoring position, but the scoring stopped there.

In the top of the ninth, the Y'alls threatened again with runners on first and second, but they couldn't push anything across. This marked the second time this season that Florence outhit their opposition in a losing effort.

The Y'alls will look for the two-game series split tomorrow when they return to Wintrust Field. Right-handed pitcher Blake Loubier is set to face off against Schaumburg's Jackson Hickert. First pitch is at 3 p.m. CT.

