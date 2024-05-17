ValleyCats Unveil Highmark Blue Shield Video Board Sign in Press Conference

May 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and Highmark Blue Shield of NENY have reached an agreement to install a new sign atop the stadium's video board ahead of the 2024 season. The press conference was held before the home opener against the Washington Wild Things this Friday.

Representatives from the Tri-City ValleyCats and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York were on hand to provide remarks about this partnership. Media members were invited to visit Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for this announcement and the first look at this new signage feature.

"Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York has been a tremendous, longtime partner with the ValleyCats and we are thrilled to have their brand become a fixture here at The Joe," said Vice President and General Manager, Matt Callahn. "Their support furthers our mission to make a positive impact on the quality of life in the Capital Region."

"For over a decade, Highmark Blue Shield has supported the Tri-City ValleyCats and their commitment to providing family-friendly entertainment and promoting healthy lifestyles in the community," said Kevin Quaranto, Region Leader, Highmark Blue Shield. "We are excited to cheer on the ValleyCats this season and look forward to another successful year of partnership, including on the Sunday FunDay Series and the Summer Reading Program, which encourages children to be active and engaged in learning."

The video of the press conference can be found on the ValleyCats Instagram and Facebook pages.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2024

ValleyCats Unveil Highmark Blue Shield Video Board Sign in Press Conference - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.