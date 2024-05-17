Tri-City Overcomes Eight-Run Deficit But Falls in Extras

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (3-4) fell 13-11 in 10 innings to the Washington Wild Things (3-3) on Friday at Joe Bruno Stadium.

The ValleyCats trailed 10-2 heading into the bottom of the second before scoring eight unanswered runs to knot the game, 10-10, in the ninth.

The game unraveled for Tri-City in the 10th. Tyreque Reed was the ghost runner at second, and Alex Ovalles bunted him over to third. JC Santini delivered the go-ahead RBI single against Nathan Medrano. Evan Berkey was hit by a pitch, before Caleb McNeely singled in a run. Alec Olund threw the ball to third, but threw the ball away, which allowed Berkey to score, and provide Washington with a 13-11 lead.

Highlights for the 'Cats offense include Olund extending his RBI streak to seven games with a two-run double in the first, Ian Walters going yard in the fourth with a two-run jack, and Kyle Novak belting the first homer of his professional career, a solo shot in the fifth. Dylan Broderick collected his first pro-hit in a four-hit day, reaching base in all six plate appearances. Meanwhile, Gino Sabatine and Greg Blackman combined to hold the Wild Things scoreless from innings five to nine to allow the bats to pick up.

Meanwhile, for Washington, Carson Clowers, and Alexander Ovalles each had a solo homer, while Caleb McNeely had a two-run blast. Berkey reached base four times, and scored four runs.

Lukas Young (1-0) earned the win. He tossed an inning, allowing two runs on one hit, walking one, and striking out none.

Medrano (1-1) received the loss. He pitched an inning, allowing three runs, one earned on two hits, and struck out one.

Gyeongju Kim earned his first save. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out two.

Tri-City looks to even the series with Washington on Saturday, May 18th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM

FINAL (10) | WASHINGTON 13 | TRI-CITY 11

W: Lukas Young (1-0)

L: Nathan Medrano (1-1)

S: Gyeongju Kim (1)

Attendance: 3,111

