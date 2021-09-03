Xtreme Rewards Return for 2021-22 Season

September 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Join the Havoc Rewards program today to earn points redeemable for select Havoc prizes and experiences. Along with new prize items, a full schedule, team roster, and a link to buy Havoc merchandise can be found on the Official Havoc App.

PRIZES

This season, the Havoc will continue to offer great prizes like t-shirts, signed logo pucks, specialty night jerseys, and even in-game experiences. New prizes may become available as the season progresses.

EVENT CALENDAR

In the events tab, users will see a full month calendar. On the calendar, days with dots have games, and users can view future games as well. Events for the selected month are listed unless a particular day is selected.

PUNCH CARDS

Fans can earn bonus points and exclusive prizes in the form of punch cards. Punch cards are designed to award fans for attending a set number of games during each month. Prizes may be an item prize or a flat number of points awarded. Punch cards will appear on the points page as they become available.

OTHER ACTIVATIONS

As the season progresses, the Havoc will add new ways to earn points and more rewards and experiences. Fans can cash in those reward points for gift cards, tickets to a future game, autographed pucks, or jerseys. The team is also offering the chance to receive a greeting video from your favorite player, hang out in the penalty box during warm-ups before the game, or have the Havoc mascots - Chaos and Ruckus - deliver a pizza right to your seat.

There may be a limited number of rewards or experiences and they are subject to change without notice, but the Havoc will be sure to reward their loyal fans throughout the season. In fact, Havoc fans can earn their first points toward this year's rewards right now by entering the promo code backatfullcap .

To download the app, visit HavocRewards.com. For any questions regarding Havoc Rewards, contact the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160 or cgrospitch@huntsvillehavoc.com

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.