Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski Signs with Vermilion County Bobcats

Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski with Yale

DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have inked goaltender Corbin Kaczperski to a Training Camp Agreement contract for the 2021-22 season.

Kaczperski, 25, was a three-year starter with the Division-I Yale University Bulldogs before transferring to the University of Denver for the 2020-21 season. He finished with a 32-24-5 record at the NCAA level.

"Corbin is a highly intelligent goaltender," Bobcats head coach Mike Watt said. "He reads the game very well. He's very coachable, somebody that's going to really help us at the start of the year and steal some games."

Kaczperski played junior hockey with the U.S. National U17 Development Team before joining the Lone Star Brahmas in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he was named to the league's All-Rookie Team with a record of 25-6-2.

From there, he committed to Yale University where he quickly seized the starting job, posting a 7-4-0 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and .933 save percentage as a sophomore in 2017- 18. His career 2.53 goals-against average and .911 save percentage with the Bulldogs ranks third on Yale's all-time leaderboard.

With COVID-19 halting play in the ECAC, Kaczperski transferred to the University of Denver for his final season of eligibility. The 6'3", 195-pound goaltender finished 3-2-1 with the Pioneers.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

