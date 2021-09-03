HobbyTown Bringing First On-Ice RC Race to Coliseum

The Knoxville Ice Bears have partnered with HobbyTown to bring the first on-ice RC race to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday, April 9. The RC race will take place on the ice during the first intermission of Knoxville's regular season finale against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

"We're thrilled to have HobbyTown as part of an exciting new event with the Ice Bears this season," said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. "Our staff is always looking for innovative ways to reach out to different parts of the community to help support local businesses in the greater Knoxville area. We're hopeful bringing RC racing to the Coliseum will bring in a wave of new Ice Bears fans to our passionate fan base while also growing the local RC community."

The event is open to all while spots are available. Participants may register their RC vehicle at HobbyTown Farragut in Turkey Creek at 11145 Turkey Dr. for $10.00. The registration fee may be waived with any HobbyTown Farragut receipt. In addition to registration for the race, HobbyTown will also be selling discounted tickets for that evening's game.

"We at HobbyTown are really excited to be a sponsoring partner with the Knoxville Ice Bears," said store owner Gary Phillips.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy an electric vehicle show in the Coliseum plaza. An on-ice parade will take place during the second intermission.

Tickets sold at HobbyTown will be available at a group rate. Registration spots and tickets are limited. For more information, fans can contact HobbyTown at (865) 675-1975.

