Xander Bogaerts, Lake Elsinore Storm Beat Grizzlies

July 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Xander Bogaerts appeared in his second rehab game at the Lake Elsinore Diamond tonight. He would finish with two hits in three at bats, a walk, two runs, and an RBI. He was an important component of their victory over the Fresno Grizzlies and hopefully soon, he is again for the San Diego Padres.

The Lake Elsinore Storm won tonight by a final score of 10-5 after falling behind early.

Eric Yost would give up just two runs in his five innings tonight, however, both of those runs came in the very first frame. After allowing two hits and a walk, he would only give up three more hits and one more walk in the next four innings.

In the bottom of the second, Ethan Long would put the Storm in a good position with a double. A Ryan Wilson single would score the Storm's first run of the game. A Jose Sanabria walk and a Leodalis De Vries single, his eighth consecutive game with a hit would load the bases for Xander Bogaerts. A wild pitch would bring Wilson home and a Bogaerts single would score another. Rosman Verdugo would then bring another run home to put up four runs in this singular frame.

In the fourth, Long would at this time hit a single that would bring home Bogaerts and Braedon Karpathios. This made the score 7-2.

The Storm would have a three-score inning in the sixth to get them to double-digit runs. That inning started with a Xander Bogaerts walk, his final plate appearance with the Storm. He would be replaced on the base paths by Chase Valentine.

Xavier Ruiz would be asked to close the game. He would surrender one earned run and two unearned, however, he would close out the game for a final score of 10-5.

