Quakes Take Third Straight on Road

July 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Quakes continued their strong play on the road on Thursday night, holding on for an 8-7 win over the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark.

Sean McLain (3) homered for the second time in three games and a three-run double by Carlos Rojas gave the Quakes the lead for good against Stockton starter Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2), as Rancho won their third straight road game, giving them a 4-2 mark on the current nine-game trip.

Jose Meza had a pair of run-scoring doubles to help the cause, with Rancho pounding out ten hits in the victory.

Starter Cam Day went four innings and gave up five runs. Waylin Santana (1-3) followed in relief and thanks to some strong run support, earned his first win in a Rancho uniform with 1.1 innings of work.

Gabe Emmett and Moises Brito combined for three scoreless innings to finish it off, with Brito earning his first save since joining the club.

The Quakes (9-7, 40-42) will send lefty Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Friday night at 7:05pm, as they look for a fourth straight win and a series victory over the Ports. Stockton will counter with Corey Avant (2-3).

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

