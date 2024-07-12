Perez, Mendez, and McCabe Combine for Nine Hits in Fresno's 10-5 Defeat to Lake Elsinore

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-11, 45-38) melted to the Lake Elsinore Storm (9-9, 41-41) 10-5 Thursday evening from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Fresno dropped to 2-10 on the road in the second half despite finishing their first part of the schedule 23-11 away from home. The Grizzlies fell to 38-13 when scoring more than three runs (22-8 on the road) and 18-8 when providing 10 or more hits (10-5 away).

The Grizzlies offense supplied five runs on 11 hits, four walks, two hit-by-pitches and a pair of Storm errors. Fresno plated two runs in the first and their final three runs in the ninth. Luis Mendez led the charge with a career-high four hits, his second time delivering that line in the month of July. It was the fifth time this season that a Grizzlies batter yielded four hits with the last two coming from Mendez. He extended his hit streak to a current team-long 13 games, where he is batting .418/.418/.691/1.109. Over seven games in the month of July, Mendez is hitting .483/.483/.759/1.242. Andy Perez swatted a pair of hits, including an early RBI double. Perez has compiled 26 multi-hit contests this season, five more than the next Fresno batter. He notched two runs as well in the setback. Ben McCabe reached base four times with three singles and one hit-by-pitch. McCabe ripped a late RBI single at the bottom of the order.

Grizzlies' righty Jack Mahoney (4-5, loss) was yanked after two innings and 50 pitches. It was the shortest outing by a Fresno starting pitcher in 2024. Mahoney gave up four runs (earned), on six hits and one walk while whiffing two. Stu Flesland III and Tyler Hoffman combined for four frames of mop-up work, permitting the final six runs by the Storm. Kannon Handy conducted a 1-2-3 inning and Wuardo Fernandez induced a double play in a clean frame.

Lake Elsinore's lineup recorded 10 runs on 14 hits (one double), four walks and two Fresno miscues. Nine of the 10 batters logged a hit while eight of them mustered a run. The Storm hailed home four runs in the second and inched across three more the next two frames. A trio of additional runs skedaddled to the plate in the sixth. Padres' rehabber Xander Bogaerts whacked a pair of singles and scored two times. Bogaerts posted one RBI and a walk in what should be his last rehab game with the Storm. Ethan Long drove in three RBI, giving him nine in the series so far. Rosman Verdugo spanked three singles, etching seven hits in two affairs.

Storm' right-hander Eric Yost (3-2) was awarded the triumph after five innings of two-run ball. Three relievers secured the win with Harry Gustin chucking two efficient frames. The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow night from Lake Elsinore Diamond. This is the last series before the Minor League All-Star Break.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Luis Mendez (4-5, 2B, RBI, R; started 2 double plays)

- DH Andy Perez (2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- C Ben McCabe (3-4, RBI, HBP)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Ethan Long (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B Xander Bogaerts (2-3, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 3B Rosman Verdugo (3-5, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Friday, July 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Lake Elsinore Storm

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (5-2, 4.52) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Ian Koenig (0-2, 11.20)

On That Fres-Not es:

The Grizzlies defense turned a season-high three double plays with Luis Mendez starting two of them.

The Grizzlies left the bases-loaded three times, going 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position (13 left on base overall).

The Storm have one extra-base hit over their last two games (21 total hits).

