Rawhide Score Late, Defeat San Jose 9-5

July 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







SAN JOSE, CA- Visalia score seven runs in the last two innings, defeat San Jose 9-3. Entering the eighth inning, the Rawhide trailed 3-2 before scoring five runs on six hits. The nine batter is the second time this season the Rawhide have recorded six hits in an inning. Rawhide third baseman Dimitrio Crisantes recorded his twelfth multi-hit game of the season going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs.

Starting pitcher Denny Larrondo went 4.0 innings giving up six hits and one earned run. Four Rawhide pitchers were used including Rio Britton who received his first win of the season. Hayden Durke pitched the ninth, retiring the side in order.

Following the win, Visalia is one game below .500 for the first time since April 30th. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm from Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

