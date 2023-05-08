Wranglers Set to Face Firebirds in Round 3

May 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are set to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the third round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. After eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division Semifinals, the Wranglers continue their push for the Calder Cup on Thursday, May 11 when they welcome the Firebirds to the Scotiabank Saddledome for game one of the Pacific Division Finals presented by Nissan.

The Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy winners will host the first two games of the third round, while the remaining games of the best of five series will be played at Acrisure Arena as per the American Hockey League playoff model.

PACIFIC DIVISION FINALS - BEST OF FIVE SERIES

Game 1 Thursday May 11 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Game 2 Friday May 12 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Game 3 Monday May 15 7:00 p.m. MT Acrisure Arena

*Game 4 Wednesday May 17 7:00 p.m. MT Acrisure Arena

*Game 5 Friday May 19 7:00 p.m. MT Acrisure Arena

*If necessary

Tickets go on sale starting on Monday, May 8 at 10:00am MT. Fans can purchase tickets to see the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs live at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.