Anaheim Ducks to Pick Second Overall at 2023 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks drew the second overall selection for the 2023 NHL Draft as part of tonight's NHL Draft Lottery held in Secaucus, N.J. This will be the highest selection for Anaheim in 16 years since a No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft.

The results of the NHL Draft Lottery were revealed live by ESPN this evening. The Ducks came out of a field of 16 clubs vying to win two lotteries. Anaheim's all-time top-three picks have included the aforementioned No. 2 pick in 2005 (Bobby Ryan), another No. 2 pick in 1994 (Oleg Tverdovsky) and No. 3 in 2021 (Mason McTavish).

"You never want to move down in the draft and not retain the first spot, but the top players this year give us an opportunity to select an elite player with the second overall pick," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "We are now in the unique position to draft one of the best players available and add to the exciting young players already in our organization."

The top ranked prospects by NHL Central Scouting include center Connor Bedard (Regina, WHL), center Adam Fantilli (Michigan, NCAA), center Will Smith (USNDTP), center Leo Carlsson (Orebro, Swedish Hockey League) and right wing Matvei Michkov (Sochi, KHL).

Anaheim currently owns nine picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including six selections in the first three rounds. The 2023 NHL Draft will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville over two days. Round 1 will take place on Thursday, June 28, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Friday, June 29.

With the second overall selection in 2023, the pick will mark the eighth first-round selection the past five years, including Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022), Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022), Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021), in addition to 2020 selections Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall) and Jacob Perreault (27th overall), and 2019 picks Trevor Zegras (ninth overall) and Brayden Tracey (29th overall). Anaheim has made 35 selections in the first round in franchise history, with each choice from 2009 through 2021 (17 total) making their NHL debut with the Ducks.

Draft Lottery Information:

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format March 23, 2021. Among the changes instituted in 2022 is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can "move up" in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

The 14 teams not selected in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2023 NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points.

The allocation of odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows:

Draft Lottery Participants

Odds Anaheim Ducks 18.5 Columbus Blue Jackets 13.5 Chicago Blackhawks 11.5 San Jose Sharks 9.5% Montreal Canadiens 8.5% Arizona Coyotes 7.5% Philadelphia Flyers 6.5% Washington Capitals 6.0% Detroit Red Wings 5.0% St. Louis Blues 3.5% Vancouver Canucks 3.0% Ottawa Senators * 2.5% Buffalo Sabres 2.0% Pittsburgh Penguins 1.5% Nashville Predators 0.5% Calgary Flames 0.5%

