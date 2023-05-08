Mike Carcone to Represent Team Canada at 2023 IIHF World Championship

Calgary, Alberta - Tucson Roadrunners forward and the AHL's leading scorer for the 2022-23 season Mike Carcone will represent Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, as announced today by Hockey Canada. The annual tournament begins Friday, May 12, and lasts until Sunday, May 28. Team Canada will hold their Training Camp in Budapest, Hungary before tournament play is set to take place in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.

A native of Ajax, Ontario, Mike Carcone set career highs and Tucson franchise records in 2022-23 with 31 goals and 54 assists for 85 points. The 26-year-old was the only skater in the American Hockey League to finish the top five in both goals (t-5th) and assists (3rd), while his 85 total points led the league. Carcone was selected as the AHL's Player of the Month for December 2022 after amassing 20 points (10g 10a) in 10 outings and was named to the AHL's First All-Star Team at the end of the season. He represented the Tucson Roadrunners with his first career AHL All-Star selection in February, finishing second in the AHL's Fastest Skater Competition with a time that would have taken first place in the NHL's competition. In addition, Carcone led the AHL All-Star Classic with four assists as the Pacific Division captured their first-ever All-Star Classic victory in Laval, QC.

The 2023 IIHF World Championship marks Carcone's first appearance with Team Canada. In his third year with the Arizona Coyotes organization, Carcone registered three points (2g 1a) in nine NHL contests to bring his career total to six goals and three assists for nine points in 30 games since making his National Hockey League debut with Arizona on December 28, 2021.

Carcone joins Arizona Coyotes forwards Jack McBain and Lawson Crouse on Team Canada, along with Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny serving as Head Coach and Coyotes legend Shane Doan as Assistant General Manager. Team Canada is looking to match their 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship team that repeated as champions in January 2023, with Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther scoring the overtime game-winning goal to take home the gold medal.

Team Canada's Preliminary Round Schedule is listed below, with games available to watch on NHL Network and ESPN+ (All start times for Arizona):

Friday, May 12 vs Latvia: 10:20 a.m.

Sunday, May 14 vs Slovenia: 2:20 a.m.

Monday, May 15 vs Slovenia: 6:20 a.m.

Wednesday, May 17 vs Kazakhstan: 10:20 a.m.

Saturday, May 20 vs Switzerland: 6:20 a.m.

Monday, May 22 vs Norway: 6:20 a.m.

Tuesday, May 23 vs Czechia: 6:20 a.m.

