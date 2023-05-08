Belleville Sens and Quinte Conservation Announce 2022-23 "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree" Total

May 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce the total of their inaugural "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree" program, in partnership with Quinte Conservation, which committed to have a tree planted for every stick broken by a Sens player during the 2022-23 season.

Over the course of their 72 games this season, Belleville Sens players broke 150 sticks, which equals 150 trees and shrubs, plus the team has donated another 100, leading to a total of 250. Those trees and shrubs will be planted in a 6,888 square metre area of Belleville's Riverside Park, on the east side of the river, across the road from CAA Arena.

The trees and shrubs being planted include 30 each of white spruce, white pine, eastern white cedar, Allegheny serviceberry, red oak, red maple, silver maple, and white birch, as well as 10 balsam fir. Those species were chosen for their suitability and survivability given the current soil and light conditions of the property.

"I'm thrilled with the success of the break-a-stick program and being able to plant 250 trees right across the street from CAA Arena," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "A business of our magnitude must always be aware of our environmental impact, and partnering with Quinte Conservation has allowed us to continue an important conversation with our fans about the environment. I'm looking forward to the tree-planting ceremony and continuing the growth of this program next season!"

"As a long-time hockey enthusiast and player, I am excited The Belleville Senators have partnered with Quinte Conservation on the Break a Stick, Plant a Tree initiative that will help to restore a portion of shoreline along the Moira River through the planting of native trees," said Quinte Conservation Chief Administrative Officer, Brad McNevin. "Naturalized shorelines play an integral role in mitigating erosion and protecting our waterways, and through this project, we will be supporting a healthy environment."

Planting will take place on Thursday May 11, 2023, and will begin with a photo opportunity at 12:30 p.m., featuring staff members of the Belleville Sens and Quinte Conservation, along with student volunteers from St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School. The planting is expected to be complete around 2:00 p.m.

