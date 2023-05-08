Martin Chromiak Named to Team Slovakia for 2023 World Championship

ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign forward Martin Chromiak has been named to Team Slovakia's roster for the upcoming 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship hosted in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia from May 12-28.

The Ilava, Slovakia native recently completed his first professional season with Ontario, recording 28 points in 55 regular season games on 15 goals and 13 assists. Chromiak also added an assist while appearing in both Reign playoff contests against Colorado last month.

After Ontario's season was completed, Chromiak joined Team Slovakia for a pre-tournament training camp and skated in a pair of exhibition games against Team Germany where he posted two assists. Slovakia will open play in Group B on May 12 with a matchup against Czechia to open the preliminary round.

Chromiak, 20, has previously represented his country at the 2021 World Junior Championship and at the U18 Worlds in 2019.

A former fifth-round NHL Draft selection in 2020 (128th overall), right-handed winger signed his entry-level contract with the LA Kings prior to the 2021-22 season.

Prior to turning pro, Chromiak played two seasons in the OHL for the Kingston Frontenacs in 2019-20 and 2021-22 where he scored 119 points in 88 games on 55 goals and 64 assists. He also played for HK Dukla Trencin at both the junior and senior levels in his home country of Slovakia.

