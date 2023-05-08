Capitals Sign Mike Sgarbossa to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed forward Mike Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$525,000). The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Sgarbossa, 30, is in his fifth season with Hershey, finishing the 2022-23 campaign as the club's leading scorer with 58 points (21g, 37a). He also led Hershey in assists and power play assists (16), was tied for the top spot in game-winning goals (5), ranked second in power play points (18) and plus/minus (+19). His 37 assists were a career-best, and during the regular season, Sgarbossa earned the most Three Stars nominations on the team, claiming the team's Kenny Smith Memorial Award. So far through three 2023 Calder Cup Playoff games, Sgarbossa has three points (1g, 2a).

The 6', 187-pound forward has been a catalyst for Hershey's offensive attack since he joined the Washington Capitals organization in 2018-19. That year, he posted a career-best 65 points (30g, 35a) in 75 games with Hershey. Overall in 218 career games with the Bears, Sgarbossa has posted 194 points (79g, 115a).

Sgarbossa has recorded 393 points (151g, 242a) in 530 career AHL games with the Bears, Manitoba Moose, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Lake Erie Monsters, and Norfolk Admirals. He appeared in his 500th career AHL game earlier this season on Jan. 11 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scoring two goals for Hershey.

The Campbellville, Ontario native has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals since the 2019-20 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). In 65 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a).

