WOWO to Re-Broadcast Thanksgiving Game

Fort Wayne, IN - WOWO 1190AM and 107.5FM will re-broadcast last season's Thanksgiving night game versus Wheeling from 6pm-9pm this Thursday. The broadcast will also help promote WOWO Penny Pitch and feature classic calls from Bob Chase.

The traditional Thanksgiving night game was named the "Bob Chase Memorial Game" after the Komets legendary broadcaster's passing on Thanksgiving 2016. Last season the Komets wore special Bob Chase themed jerseys to commemorate the night.

"The Komets are pleased to be on the WOWO airwaves Thanksgiving night as we replay last year's Bob Chase Memorial Game from the Coliseum. Not having a Thanksgiving night game this year is difficult for the Komet organization, our great fans, the coaches, players and staff. We hope that Komet fans will tune in to the game on WOWO and help out this year's Penny Pitch fund drive, much like they do each and every year," said Komet President Michael Franke. "If you are able, please help out this year's Penny Pitch 2020 recipient, Crosswinds Counseling, and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving!"

The Komets first played on Thanksgiving on November 27, 1952 with the Komets falling to Cincinnati 3-2. The Komets defeated Louisville 6-1 on November 26th 1959 to start a steak of 60 straight Thanksgiving night games at the Coliseum. The Komets are 59-36-17-2 on Thanksgiving night at home.

HOLIDAY REPLICA JERSEY SALE: Just in time for the holidays the Komets are offering fans $25 off ALL replica jerseys now through December 18th with shipping to you in time for Christmas. Home, road and alternate orange jerseys are available at this special holiday gift price of $125 each (regularly $150). Look no further for the perfect holiday gift for every Komets fan, hockey fan, or just plain sports fan on your list!

For more information call 260-483-0011.

