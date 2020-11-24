Fuel Leading Scorer Watson Returns for Second Season

November 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed Spencer Watson to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Watson, 24, returns for a second stint in the Circle City after scoring a franchise-record 31 goals during the 2019-20 season. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward skated in 54 games for the Fuel last season earning 59 points (31g, 28a) as well as finishing first in the league in power-play goals (11) and earning a spot in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Finishing tied for 11th in the ECHL with 59 points in 54 games, Watson was the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2019-20, an award presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

A seventh-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (209th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings, Watson has played 152 ECHL games between the Indy Fuel and Manchester Monarchs and registered 78 goals and 73 assists. The native of London, Ontario has skated in 28 AHL games with the Ontario Reign and Rockford IceHogs, tallying two goals and three assists.

With the signing of Watson, the Fuel have 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

With the signing of Watson, the Fuel have 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season.

ECHL Stories from November 24, 2020

