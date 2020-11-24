IceMen Ink Rookies Derek Lodermeier & Jacob Panetta

ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Derek Lodermeier and defenseman Jacob Panetta for the 2020-2021 season.

Lodermeier, 25, joins the Icemen after recording 11 points (6g, 5a) in 34 games played last season during his senior campaign at the University of Vermont. The 6-2, 220-pound rookie forward totaled 58 points (18g, 40a) during his four collegiate seasons at Vermont. The Brooklyn Center, MN resident also totaled 82 points (37g, 45a) in two seasons with the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) from 2014-2016.

Panetta, 24, begins his professional career in Jacksonville after wrapping up his senior season at Colgate University this past spring. The 6-0, 192-pound rookie blueliner concluded his four-year college career at Colgate with 25 points (9g, 16a). The Belleville, Ontario resident compiled 72 points in three seasons with the AJHL's Wellington Dukes, which includes a 45-point season in 2015-16.

Lodermeier & Panetta join Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Nathan Perkovich, Matt Marquardt, Cameron Critchlow, Ara Nazarian, Eric Neiley, Luke Shiplo, Jacob Cederholm, Kevin McKernan, Jarod Hilderman, and Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

The Icemen's home opener is slated for Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are expected to start the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

